The Niger state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has called on residents of the state to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse and building of structures along water channels.

Alhaji Ahmed Inga, Director General of NSEMA, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

He disclosed that the agency in collaboration with the state Environmental Protection Agency (NISEPA) had embarked on sensitisation campaign to keep the public informed on the dangers of indiscriminate refuse disposal.

“It is a yearly routine exercise that we engage communities on discussion that it is only when you are alive that you can benefit from any government assistance to flood disaster victims.

“We advise people who want to build houses to be mindful of events that will make them uncomfortable and at the end of the day, as well as making others uncomfortable,“ he said.

Inga described non-adherence to warnings by people to government and other disaster management agencies as major cause of flooding in the state.

He advised farmers to avoid farming around river banks and go for improved crops and seedlings to have a better farming season.

“During the last flooding, farmers under the Anchor Borrowers Scheme suffered lot of losses as their farmlands and crops were completely submerged by flood and it was close to harvest period,” he added.

He commended the state Ministry of Agriculture for intervening to ensure that farmers did not suffer much damage this year. (NAN)

JULY 24, 2019 13:23 GMT|

