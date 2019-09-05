The Alimosho General Hospital, Igando in Lagos State, on Thursday joined their counterparts all over the world to celebrate the 2019 World Physiotherapy Day within its premises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations had set aside Sept. 4 to celebrate effective management of physiotherapy-induced state in sufferers.

The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Chronic Pain and Physical therapy.’

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Hamzat Adebiyi, a Consultant Physiotherapist and Sports’ Injury Specialist,with the hospital advocated healthy physical status for the public.

He said that there was the need to ensure a compensatory healthcare delivery pattern during consultation with patients which must be adhered to by physicians.

“The intent of this celebration is centered at the pertinence of educating patients on proper standard toward healthy physical status.

“This is because over the years, some people failed to administer proper therapy following an accident, or worst still, they had resulted to self-medication which definitely did not yield constructive results.”

According to him, pains experienced after an accident by anybody must not be ignored, but must be followed with immediate medical attention from medical professionals.

Adebiyi described the adherence to the standards stated by the International Association Study for Pains as being paramount.

“This states that chronic pains require multidisciplinary interventions to avert the possible triads, namely; distress, disuse and deformity, which whenever a patient refuses prompt treatment might occur.

“It is an acceptable standard that any muscular sketonatal pain running through three months and above, must be assessed by a physiotherapist, otherwise, it can become something else.

” Following the felicity today , it is evident that our clientele need a regular advocacy on enlightenment by every caregiver, considering the impressive turn-out of patients to commemorate the day .

“Therefore, there is the need for physicians to refer patients to the physiotherapy department, to foster compensatory practice, rather than the currently imbibed complimentary healthcare delivery,” he said.

Adebiyi advocated harmonious consultative practice among the members of the hospital ‘s medical team, at enhancing a potent healthcare delivery system.

NAN reports that the event was commemorated with an interactive session held at the Hospital’s Outpatients’ Clinic section with patients, as well as free consultations to the public. (NAN)

