APC mourns Gov. Abdulrasaq’s father

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara over the death of his father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq, who died at the age of 93.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) commiserates with the royal family of Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq over the death of his father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrazaq (OFR) at the age of 93.

“The party also expresses condolences to the Ilorin Emirate of Kwara on the death of the Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria).

“An elder statesman, diplomat, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), first lawyer from Northern Nigeria and Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, the party mourns an accomplished man.

“While we commiserate with the immediate family, the people and government of Kwara, our great party prays the Almighty Allah forgives Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrazaq, SAN, OFR, his shortcomings and grant him Al Jannah Firdaus,” Nabena said.

Also, the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has described the death of Abdulrasaq as a great loss to Nigeria.

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state and Chairman of the forum said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

“We received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN (OFR) with heavy heart but with gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

“Abdulrasaq’s demise is a loss to the Nigerian Progressive Community and indeed the entire nation.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), commiserate with our brother,

Gov. Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, people and government of Kwara and the nation on this sad loss.

“And pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved father and statesman, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq, Mutawalin Ilorin and Tafidan Zazzau.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss,” Bagudu said.

He prayed Almighty Allah to reward all the good work of the deceased, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. (NAN)

– July 25, 2020 9:52 GMT |

