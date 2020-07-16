President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Minister of Police Affairs, Mr Maigari Dingyadi, over the death of his brother, Mr Abubakar Umaru.

The president’s condolence message was conveyed through a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari said: “I have received with deep sadness, news of your brother’s demise, Alhaji Abubakar Umaru, the District Head of Kwasau community in the Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“As you grieve over the death of your junior brother, my heart and prayers go to you and other members of your family at this difficult moment of coming to terms with the loss of someone so dear.

“May Allah forgive his gentle soul and reward his good deeds with paradise. May Allah also grant you the fortitude to overcome this irreparable loss.’’

Similarly, Buhari expressed sadness over the passing of former a Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Edet Akpan, “whose visionary leadership and love for human development inspired reforms at state and national levels.’’

The president condoled with the Akpan family and the government and people of Akwa Ibom on the passage.

He noted that Akpan served the Nigerian military meritoriously, holding strategic positions as Chief Instructor, Nigerian Military School, Zaria and Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Education, Ilorin.

He was also Director, Army Education, 1 Mechanized Division, Kaduna and Principal General Staff Officer at Army Headquarters as well as Commandant, Institute of Army Education, Ojo, Lagos.

Buhari said that Akpan played a pivotal role in strengthening the NYSC — one of the nation’s symbols of unity by mobilising and deploying intellectual resources.

He said that Akpan created stronger platform for military participation in the NYSC to promote patriotism and discipline.

The president prayed God to grant Akpan rest, urging his family members and friends to find solace in his remarkable investments in humanity. (NAN)

