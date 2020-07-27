The Adamawa Government has relaxed the curfew imposed on the communities and towns of Guyuk and Lamurde Local Government Areas of the state, to now run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri made this known in Yola on Monday in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six communities were initially under curfew following recent disturbances in the area.

The governor, however, said that the relaxation of the curfew excluded Boshikiri and Dumna towns in Guyuk Local Government as well as Lafiya town in Lamurde Local Government Area.

Fintiri gave an assurance that government would not leave anything to chance until peace was restored to the areas.

The governor warned that anybody caught flouting the curfew in the three excluded communities would have himself to blame as security agencies had been directed to ensure strict observance of the curfew.

Fintiri called on the people to be tolerant of one another especially at this difficult period of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He warned those sponsoring violence in the state to desist for peace to reign.

The governor said that the hard-earned peace in the state must be sustained as the state government’s social contract with the people.

He appealed to the people to maintain peace, remain calm as the committee set up to investigate the crisis continued with its work.

He gave an assurance that the state government was doing everything possible to maintain peace. (NAN)

– July 27, 2020 @ 22:50 GMT |

