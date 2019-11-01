Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), has registry had conducted 1,928 marriages between January and October.

Mr Akinwumi Akintayo, the Registrar of Marriages, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday, in Abuja, that the registry also settled and reunited 15 couples within the same period.

He, however, decried the high rate of divorce in marriages, attributing it to unethical advice from other people.

He said this is because couples were usually not psychologically and emotionally prepared before getting married.

The registrar who also attributed failed marriages to lack of counseling by the appropriate persons, urged couples to understand and support one another during trying times.

“Our major challenge is that some of them, because of the initial euphoria of getting married, do not listen when the authorities or their parents counsel them before penning down their signature.

“That is the reason we see divorce cases everywhere, some couples even come back after one week to say they are no longer interested in the marriage.

“When we go into details to find out their reason, we discovered that interference of third parties was responsible for most of the break ups,’’ Akintayo said.

According to him, some of the divorce cases are also based on flimsy reasons, which proves that they are not psychologically and emotionally prepared to go into marriage.

He however, appealed to both intending and married couples to get acquainted with the Marriage Act as contained in the constitution of the country. (NAN)

-Nov 1, @14:29 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)