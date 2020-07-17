The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Adamawa, has enjoined motorists to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols, to stem further spread of the pandemic in the state.

The Sector Sommander, Mr Ocheja Ameh, made the call in a statement signed by Aliyu Terraang, the Public Engagement Officer of the command, on Friday in Yola.

Ameh said it was imperative for the commercial vehicle operators and passengers to adhere to the safety protocols such as use of face masks and physical distancing, to protect themselves against viral infections.

The statement added that the Commander also interacted with community leaders as well as sensitised drivers and leadership of their unions at Michika, Mubi and Hong Local Government Areas of the state.

“The commander sensitised leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW); Road Transport Employees Association Nigeria (RTEN) ànd Tricycle Riders Association on the need to observe safety protocols. “You should strictly comply with preventive measures such as physical distancing in motor parks, drivers and passengers must wear face marks. “There is also the need to provide soap, water and sanitiser for hand washing in the motor parks to curtail spread of the pandemic,” Ameh said. (NAN)

– Jul. 17, 2020 @ 20:32 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)