) The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, Absiogun II, has urged well-wishers to refrain from paying him courtesy visits as he turns 50 on July 24.

Mr Hakeem Akintoye, Private Secretary to the Oniru, said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos that the monarch advised well-wishers to, instead, join him in prayers from their homes

He said that the low key celebration was due to the COVID-19 restrictions on public gathering in the state.

“In line with recent development and state restrictions on public gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, well-wishers are advised to refrain from paying courtesy visits to the palace.

“Rather, they are advised to join Oba Lawal in prayers from their homes,” Akintoye said.

The private secretary said that the Oniru believed that the special occasion should be for reflection, rather than celebrating in grand style.

Akintoye said that Oba Lawal appreciated the kind gesture he had so far received from people and urged all groups to put on hold various plans already underway for his 50th birthday.

“His Royal Majesty expresses gratitude for your kind gestures so far and urges all groups to put forward the various plans already underway.

“As he celebrates his milestone age, may his heart desires for the people of Iru Land, Lagos State and Nigeria be met,” Akintoye said. (NAN)

– Jul, 24 2020 @ 00:20 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)