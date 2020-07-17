Don tasks journalists on ‘peace journalism

Prof. Suleiman Salau, a retired professor of Mass Communication, has tasked media practitioners to engage in ‘peace journalism’ in reporting conflict situations.
Salau, who retired from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, gave the advice on Friday in Kaduna at an ongoing training on “Promoting Non-Biased Media Coverage/Reportage in Nigeria”.
He said that by engaging in peace journalism, reporters would as well contribute their quarter to the peace process that would unite the nation through objective reportage.
“The idea of peace journalism was conceived by John Galling, and it is aimed at promoting a peaceful and healthy society.
“Journalists, by their reportage, should be contributing to the peace making process; they should play roles that will promote peaceful coexistence in the society,” he said.
The professor also said that journalism curriculum should be broadened to cover conflict reporting as a way of promoting peace journalism among young reporters.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was jointly organised by Catholic Caritas Foundation of Nigeria, Catholic Agency for Overseas Development and Dialogue, Reconciliation and Peace Centre.
The exercise is part of their ongoing four-year project tagged, “Zaman Tare”, funded by the European Union.
The project aimed at strengthening multicultural and religious tolerance in Nigeria through various initiatives in Kaduna and Plateau States.
NAN also reports that the training had partcipants from Plateau and Kaduna states. (NAN)