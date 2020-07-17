Don tasks journalists on ‘peace journalism

Prof. Suleiman Salau, a retired professor of Mass Communication, has tasked media practitioners to engage in ‘peace journalism’ in reporting conflict situations.

Salau, who retired from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, gave the advice on Friday in Kaduna at an ongoing training on “Promoting Non-Biased Media Coverage/Reportage in Nigeria”.

He said that by engaging in peace journalism, reporters would as well contribute their quarter to the peace process that would unite the nation through objective reportage.

“The idea of peace journalism was conceived by John Galling, and it is aimed at promoting a peaceful and healthy society.

“Journalists, by their reportage, should be contributing to the peace making process; they should play roles that will promote peaceful coexistence in the society,” he said.

The professor also said that journalism curriculum should be broadened to cover conflict reporting as a way of promoting peace journalism among young reporters.