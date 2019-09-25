An educationist, Dr Olutola Olujuwon has called on stakeholders in the education sector to expose teachers to innovations and best practices through workshops and symposia to develop their leadership qualities.

Olujuwon, Chief Lecturer, School of Education, Department of Educational Foundations and Administration, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, made the call at the third Chief Lecturers’ lecture on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the lecture was: “Teachers Are Leaders, No They Are Not, Yes They Are.”

He said if teachers were exposed to innovations and best practices in their fields, they would be more productive and boost the academic achievements of both their schools and students.

“The exposure should take place quarterly, instead of the one-off training, workshops and symposia currently provided.

“In solving leadership positions in schools, school leaders should delegate responsibilities and tasks based on capabilities, experience and qualifications.

“It helps teachers to develop young ones so that they may gain experience as leaders and accomplish tasks on time and efficiently,” Olujuwon said.

He said teachers were leaders within and outside the classroom, whether appreciated or not.

“We teachers know the right teaching techniques to use at the right time, ensuring positive learning outcomes for students.

“Teachers are expected to enjoy prestige comparable to other professions, but that is not the case in Nigeria.

“Nigerians give respect and recognition to other professionals like medical doctors, lawyers and so on, but they neglect teachers that molded all of them to be what they have become,” Olujuwon said.

He said in spite of the negative perception of the teaching profession and the low wages it attracts, teachers had taken it upon themselves to develop future leaders.

“There is need for government and unions to partner to formulate policies on continuous professional development, and teachers should be involved.

“All the teachers’ professional bodies should provide avenues for members to share ideas on leadership and provide mentoring programmes for newly employed teachers,” Olujuwon said.

In her opening remarks, Dr Omolola Ladele, Provost of the college, said there was need for people to know that teachers were leaders in the country.

Ladele said the theme of the lecture would motivate and improve the professional development of all teachers.

“Our college has been in the business of producing teachers that are well recognised in the country.

“Everybody needs to know the importance of teachers because we wear so many hats which makes to be a leader.

“I am proud to be a teacher because it is a very noble and dignified profession,” she said. (NAN)

