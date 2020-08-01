A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Yusuf Gagdi, says he has distributed 264 rams and 530 bags of rice to the Muslim ummah in his constituency.

Gagdi, who is representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos.

He said that the donation was aimed at making his people have joyful and fulfilled Eid-el Kabir celebrations.

The lawmaker, who put the cost of the items at over N14 million, said that the donation was also in the spirit of love and sharing with the less-privileged in the society.

“In keeping to the tradition of reaching out to the poor and the less-privileged, I have donated rams and bags of rice to the Muslim ummah in my constituency.

“The gesture cost me over N14 million. This is my personal support and a way of identifying with my people. I did this from my personal savings and not a constituency project.

“Those who know me are very much aware that I have been doing this even before I became a lawmaker. It has always been part me to support those who don’t have so that they too can enjoy the celebrations,” he said.

The lawmaker noted that the items were donated devoid of political and ethnic considerations, “because I am a representative of all and not just my party members.”

Gagdi advised his constituents to use the festive season to pray for a peaceful and better Nigeria. (NAN)

