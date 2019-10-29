A human resource expert, Prof. Tinuke Fapohunda, has urged stakeholders and government at all levels to support and empower women in the informal sector through the provision of conducive working policies and environment.

Fapohunda, Professor of Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management, said this at the 73rd Inaugural Lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo on Tuesday.

The theme of the Inaugural Lecture was: “What Is Sauce For The Goose Is Sauce For The Gander:Managing Human Resources For Sustainable Development”.