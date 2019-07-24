Ekiti House of Assembly Commission has confirmed the re-absorption of 80 out of the 120 sacked workers of the State House of Assembly.

The Commission’s Spokesman, Mr Segun Erinle, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

Erinle said the commission had received the executive directive to reabsorb 80 out of the sacked members of staff by the last administration of Gov Ayo Fayose.

“The State House of Assembly Commission has received the Executive’s decision to reabsorb 80 from the list of sacked workers by the last administration.

“The Taiwo Olatunbosun-led commission will act on the directive immediately, ” he said.

He said that the directive would only affect those who attended the screening exercise conducted by the Deputy Gov Chief Bisi Egbeyemi led panel of Enquiry.

“The directive will only affect those who have been screened by deputy governor’s panel of enquiry and are in the approved current vacancies in the commission,” he said.

NAN also reports that Erinle directed that those affected should check their names on the notice board at the commission and “wait for further directives”.

Erinle however reiterated the commitment of the current leadership of the commission to uphold the good governance agenda of Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration.

NAN recalls that Fayemi, after the executive meeting of Monday directed that 80 out the 120 sacked assembly workers by last administration be reabsorbed.(NAN)

JULY 24, 2019 17:46 GMT|

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)