The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Ahmed Wase have expressed sadness over the death of Mallam Isa Funtua, former President, Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

In separate statements issued on Tuesday in Abuja ,the Speaker and his deputy describe Funtua’s demise as painful.

Gbajabiamila said Funtua,who was a lifetime patron of NPAN and the International Press Institute, lived a life full of service to humanity.

He also condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss, Funtua being a long time friend of the president.

The speaker prayed that Almighty Allah would give his family, the people and Government of Katsina State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also prayed for Jannatul Firdaus to be his final abode.

Wase, in a condolence message described Funtua as an entrepreneur, a business mogul of repute and distinguished status.

He said the late statesman was a great philanthropist who employed great labour as well as an astute democrat who lived an exemplary life and committed himself to the service of the nation.

The deputy speaker also condoled with the President, the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari and the good people of the state over the loss of their illustrious son.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Funtua died on Monday after a brief illness. (NAN)

-Jul, 21. 2020 @ 16:35 GMT |

