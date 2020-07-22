Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has sympathised with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) over the fire that gutted some sections of its Ilorin area office late Tuesday night.

The governor, who was among the first responders around 1 am. on Wednesday, said that the inferno could have destroyed the entire facility but for the combined interventions of the federal and the state fire services.

“We commiserate with NTA over this unfortunate incident. But the bright side of it is that no life was lost.

“Also, the quick intervention of the fire services helped to save, not just the facilities but also, the adjoining estate, which could have been affected,” the governor said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

According to him, the incident has underscored the need for everyone to do more to prevent such in the future.

“We commend the alertness of those who quickly called the fire services and our firemen for their prompt response and show of professionalism.

“We will continue to do more to support, not just the fire service but also. all other emergency responders.

“Everybody must be more at alert. Our fire service will continue to be proactive by not only putting out the fire but also educating the people.

“We urge our people to also take serious interest in how to curtail fire incidents which are becoming rampant,” he said.

AbdulRazaq, however, commended members of staff of NTA for their professionalism and balanced coverage of his administration’s activities.

“As an administration, we will also be willing to offer whatever support we can, within the confines allowed under the ethics of the trade (journalism),” the statement added. (NAN)

-Jul, 22. 2020 @ 20:22 GMT |

