Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has expressed shock over the death of Dr Ibrahim Sule, a former Commissioner of Health in the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Berje, in Minna on Monday, described the deceased as a committed, dedicated and hardworking personality who had carved a nitch for himself in the health sector.

Bello said that the deceased played a significant role in the development of the state, having served with him as commissioners in the administration of former Governor Babangida Aliyu.

He noted that although death was an inevitable end of all mortals, the wealth of knowledge and experience of the deceased would be greatly missed.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for Allah to grant him Aljannatu Firdaus as well as give the family to the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Sule, until his death was the Chairman of a 7-man committee appointed by the governor to investigate the high rate of deaths occurring in private hospitals in the state.

He was renowned consultant gynaecologist, who served the state in the previous administration as Commissioner for Health as well as Works and Water resources.

As the then Commissioner of Health, the deceased started the agitation for the establishment of College of Medicine for Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

He left behind a wife, four children and grand children. (NAN)

– Jul. 13, 2020 @ 20:37 GMT

