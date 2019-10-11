Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has charged club owners and players across the country to be cooperative and develop new talents during sport activities.

The Governor made the call when he received officials of the ongoing Ahlan pre-season tournament holding in Kano led by the Chairman Club Owners Association of Nigeria, Mr. Isaac Danladi in his office.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Hassan Musa-Fage and made available to newsmen in Kano on Friday.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna said that football being the most popular in the World, there was need for cooperation as well as sportsmanship among the players to ensure speedy progress in the profession.

“We want to see that club owners and players are working harmoniously. Let us work together no matter what happen because that is a game. We do it for the pleasure of our people and development of our talents,” Ganduje said.

The Governor, therefore, implored the Club Owners to continue to encourage new innovations that promote sporting activities within and outside the state.

“You have brought out innovations interms of giving out to the society and that helps a lot in maintaining the good cordial relationship between your association and the people.

“Not only that, you have brought out pleasure aspect of the game interms of cultural performance and other social entertainments that also remains very vital and is something that attracts more peole to come and embrace the competition,” he explained.‎

He declared that the present administration was giving so much attention not only to football but to all other sporting activities in the state.

He said that the state had recently participated at the National Youth Games that took place in Kwara state and the players performed excellently well.‎

While commenting on the pre-season tournament taking place in Kano, Ganduje explained that the competition should be given all the necessary priority considering its importance in screening the most qualified Players.

The governor further assured of his administration’s readiness to work hand in hand with club owners to bring about progress and development in the area of sport.

Earlier, the team leader and Chairman, Club Owners Association of Nigeria Mr. Isaac Danladi said they were at the Government House to brief the Governor on the ongoing pre-season tournament and seek for his blessings and support.

“This is the third term tournament being organised here in Kano and it is going to be one of the best in the country. We know Kano is sport-loving area and that is why the best tournament is brougth here,” he said.

Danladi said the competition would allow the participating clubs to prepare well against the forthcoming tournament.(NAN)

-Oct 11, 2019 @17:43 GMT |

