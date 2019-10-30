Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state says he is determined to fish out ghost workers from the state civil service.

Mohammed stated this while swearing-in a newly appointed commissioner, Acting Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries and other political appointees in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Mohammed said government would not sit and watch some people collecting double salaries in the state civil service.

“Government will use all machinery at its disposal to fish out those responsible for this act and bring them to book,” he said.

According to him, the state is faced with large number of unemployed youths who need to be engaged in the civil service.

The governor described the ceremony as part of collective resolve to build a viable machinery of government capable of meeting challenges of re-positioning the state.

He said the appointments were aimed at consolidating his administration’s achievements in various sectors.

Mohammed who said that, civil service is the veritable machinery for the execution of government programmes, observed that, the service needed to be dynamic to keep pace with time and modernity.

He pledged his administration’s determination to ensure that motivations were provided to the workforce through appropriate incentives and welfare packages.

He advised the new commissioner, Alhaji Adamu Soro, to make the principle of equity, fairness, justice, prudence and accountability his watch words.

He urged him to shun corruption and wastage of resources.

The governor noted that his choice was informed by his track records of achievements, hard work and commitment towards uplifting the living condition of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Abubakar Magaji was sworn in as Acting Head of Service of the state among others. (NAN)

-Oct 30, 2019 @20:45 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)