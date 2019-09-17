The Gumel Emirate Council in Jigawa on Tuesday urged wealthy Muslims in the emirate to always pay zakat as and when due.

Alhaji Abdullahi Sani, the Sa’in Gumel and member of the council, gave the advice in Gagarawa Local Government Area while addressing district heads in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that zakat is a form of charity or alms-giving which is one of the five pillars of Islam usually paid to the needy in cash, grains and on certain number of livestock.

Sani said that payment of zakat was obligatory for every wealthy Muslim to purify his wealth and seek blessings from Allah.

“I urge you to always educate your subjects on the importance of zakat which is compulsory and not optional.

“Therefore, you must ensure that the process of collection and distribution of zakat are carried out effectively,” he said.

NAN reports that Gumel Emirate comprised Gagarawa, Suletankarkar, Maigatari and Gumel Local Government Areas. (NAN)

