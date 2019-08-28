The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with Kwara government and other relevant agencies in the fight against corruption.

The Chairman of Ilorin and District Society of ICAN, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, said this on Wednesday in Ilorin at the investiture ceremony of the institute.

Ibrahim said that the partnership was to complement the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the war against corruption as well as to minimise fraudulent activities within the civil service.

“We intend to collaborate with the Public Account Committee of the Kwara State House of Assembly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to organise continuous workshop for our members.

“Any member found wanting in misappropriating public fund or abetting politicians in financial crime, if reported to the institute, would be made to face the Investigating panel of ICAN.

“If such practitioner is found guilty, the panel would send him to face the disciplinary tribunal for proper hearing. Thereafter, he would be blacklisted, his certificate will be withdrawn and his name will be published in the national dailies,” he said.

The chairman revealed that as part of his agenda, Ilorin and District Society would embark on “Catch Them Young Programme.”

” This is where the secondary school students would be sensitised, encouraged and exposed to the rudiments of the profession, particularly on how to become a Chartered Accountant, ” he said.

In his address, Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara solicited for citizens’ support in the administration’s drive to tackle corruption and ensure prudent management of resources.

Abdulrazaq, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, said the state government would use available resources to build infrastructure, improve the health sector and uplift the standard of education. (NAN)

_AUG 28, 2019 @19:32 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)