The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), on Wednesday in Abuja, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to change the current security strategy in order to stem insecurity in the country.

The National President of NUJ, Mr Christopher Iziguzo, made the call at a town hall meeting on security challenges in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The meeting was organised by the NUJ, FCT council, in collaboration with Human Rights Radio, Abuja.

“The President, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, should look at the security challenges and try to change the strategy; we seem to be comfortable with one strategy; there is the need for a change.

“Nobody is happy with the security challenges in Nigeria. The primary responsibility of government is to safeguard the lives and property of citizens; government must rise to the occasion.

“I am happy that the FCT Commissioner of Police is here; and I am sure he and others will unveil ways to ensure the safety of Nigerians,” Iziguzo said.

In his welcome address, the NUJ, FCT council Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, said that the town hall meeting was an aggregation of daily reports that sought to undermine the citizens’ safety.

He said that the meeting was not meant to indict the administration or security agencies, but to serve as an avenue for stakeholders in the FCT to wade in and address the common fear.

“It is also in line with the agenda setting role of the media to offer insights on social and police issues to the administration.

“It is our avowed determination to make Abuja the best city in Africa so that it can truly live up to the ideals of the founding fathers,” Ogbeche said.

Also speaking, Ms Stella Oko-Esene, Chairperson, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT chapter, said that the town hall meeting came at the most auspicious time.

According to her, residents of the FCT are now scared of boarding taxis, both in the morning and in the evening.

“Just yesterday, my friend narrowly escaped from the operators of ‘one chance’, she said”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting brought together relevant stakeholders to brainstorm on the security challenges in the FCT.

NAN also reports that incidences of kidnappings, robbery and ‘one chance’ taxi operators have increased in recent time in the FCT. (NAN)

AUG 28, 2019

