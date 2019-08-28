Alhaji Ado Jibrin, the President of Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMIN), has decried the abuse of procurement and supply chain by specialists in the sectors.

Jibrin criticised the abuse at a proficiency programme of supply chain management organised for members of institute on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the procurement and supply professionals in the country were currently faced with a lot of challenges, adding that the body was making effort to tackle them.

According to him, procurement and supply chain management has always been abused by sectors specialists.

“But we as professionals know it is not so because we believe buyers are born but professional buyers are made,” he said.

He said that procurement and supply chain had accelerated into becoming one of the key businesses of good governance by presenting formidable challenges for managers, academics occupying some of the best mind.

Alhaji Muhammed Aliyu, the Registrar of CIPSMIN harped on the need to see procurement and supply chain across various economies as part of good governance.

He said that the progress of any nation required a commitment to quality education, human capacity development and training.

He said that procurement and supply played a pivotal role worldwide, adding that the world being a global village was primarily linked through supply chain management concept.

According to him, procurement and supply chain deals with the sensitive areas required for national development equation in a country like Nigeria at this time of dwindling resources.

He said that corruption in high places and many other ugly vices were adversely affecting the country’s development.

Aliyu expressed doubt that any country could be self-reliant without strong and well thought out procurement and supply chain management policy and educational programme.

Mr Abdul Mamman, the Abuja coordinator of the institute said lack of council to regulate procurement had been a major challenge in the country.

He said that corruption cases in the country were due to non regulatory of procurement process.

“Procurement expert are the ones who should be in charge of procurements issues, they are the ones certified for the job,” he said.

The theme of the programme is: “Ensuring compliance with statutory provision of the Procurement Parliament Acts (PPA) 2007- leveraging on procurement professionalism and best practices for the growth of Nigeria economy’’. (NAN)

_AUG 28, 2019 @17:29 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)