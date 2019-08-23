The Kano State Censorship Board has warned against vulgar advertisement by traditional medicine vendors in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Ismail Naabba, gave the warning on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

He said that the habit had caused a lot of discomfort to people, saying that the Agency would begin prosecuting those engaged in the act.

“Our investigation revealed that many of the vendors are not from Kano, they only come in occasionally to trade but we are going to draw their attention to our laws.”

Naabba added that it was the jurisdiction of the board to ensure morality in literary materials, media content and advertisements.

NAN reports that Kano state Censorship board had before now warned against using vulgar language to advertise the sale of traditional medicine. (NAN)

_AUG 23, 2019 @18:24 GMT

(Visited 3 times, 6 visits today)