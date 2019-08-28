The Kano State Hisbah Board says it has arrested 60 suspected beggars in Kano metropolis for allegedly violating the law banning street begging in the state.

Alhaji Lawan Ibrahim the Public Relations’ Officer of the Board disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Kano adding that the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday afternoon during a special raid carried out between 2:30p.m and 4:00p.m at club road in the metropolis.

“The number comprises of 54 adults and six female children.

“Out of the 60 beggars that were arrested, 24 who were first time offenders were granted bail and handed over to their relatives, while 36 of them who were caught more than two times would be charged to court,” he said. (NAN)

_AUG 28, 2019 @17:15 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 6 visits today)