KDSG proposes 10 bills to aid reforms

The Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe on Tuesday said the government would present 10 bills to the state assembly expected to aid the ongoing reforms in the State.

She made the disclosure while presenting the state’s 2020 budget to the Assembly.

Balarabe said one of the bills, the finance bill, will specify amendments to the state tax code.

“This bill includes the introduction of revised development and the land use charges for all property in the urban area of the state to reflect and review charges for the registration of private educational and health facilities across the State

“We are also proposing for an Educational bill that will grant free and compulsory education up to senior secondary level for all students in the State.

“Free education upto senior secondary level is being enjoyed only by female students while the boys, to junior level”.

She also said the bill will empower the state road marshals and vigilante service to jointly ensure that no child roams the streets during school hours without a solid reason.

The acting governor said parents and guardians of such children will be prosecuted.

“The educational related bill shows our commitment to the enhancement of the UBE act, child welfare law and street hawking prohibition law”.

Balarabe also said the technical and vocational education bill will enable the conversion of business aprentenceship centers into technical vocational education and training colleges with boarding facilities and community base governance framework.

“The public service bill is proposed to entrench our reforms revitalization efforts and ensure uniformity and clarity in the administration of the state public service”.

“While the Health facility management and regulation bill is to enable oversight functoons regarding the establishment, registration and regulation of every type of public and private health facility within the State.

She explained that the State primary health care development agency amendment or re-enactment bill is meant to update the primary health care development Agency under one roof law enacted in 2015.

“The social protection bill will domesticate various social intervention programmes of the Federal Government and also propose a state-wide social safety net that will address the basic need and concerns of current and vulnerable citizens.

“The Chieftancy and traditional council bill is aimed at reforming the chieftancy system as well as the emirate and traditional council and also update the provision of colonial law of the subject”.

The Acting Governor mentioned that, the employment promotion bill will establish a State council of economic advisers to guide the government on measures to promote job creation, economic development and investment promotion.

According to her, the state universal basic education law of 2005 will be repealed and a new law enacted to reflect lessons learnt in the implementation of the domestication of the UBE act to ensure the elimination of the Almajiri phenomena in Kaduna State.

“We will continue to priotise the interest of ordinary people and to also promote equal opportunity, as well as attact investment to our State”.(NAN)

-Oct 15, 2019 @19:06 GMT |

