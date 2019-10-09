Alhaji Abdulrahman Maigoro, Executive Chairman, Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, has urged women and other Nigerians to give priority to education of their children, especially girl-child education.

Maigoro made the appeal in Keffi on Wednesday while hosting Zara Women Association from the local government area.

He said that the importance of education to societal development could not be over-emphasised, hence the need for parents to give it a topmost priority.

According to him, women and other Nigerians are urged to take the education of their children with all seriousness to enable them become better future leaders.

He described education as the best legacy parents and government should leave for the citizens.

“No country will achieve meaningful progress and development without sound education. That is why my government is giving adequate attention to the education sector.

“I have provided uniforms and distributed books to pupils in addition to payment of WAEC/NECO fees.

“This gesture was done to improve the standard of education and to assist the less privileged ones to have access to education,” he said.

Maigoro assured the women of his readiness to key into positive women empowerment programmes that would improve their standard of living.

He said that keying into women’s empowerment programmes would not only improve the standard of living of the women but would also improve their health status and that of their family members.

“I want to thank you for the visit and to assure you of my desire to key into more programmes that will improve your lives and your standard of living.

“Such programmes will also make you to be self-reliant and to contribute your quota to the development of the state and Nigeria at large,’’ he said.

Earlier, Hajiya Talatu Abubakar said that the visit was to reassure the chairman of their loyalty and support to enable him succeed. (NAN)

-Oct 9, 2019 @16:32 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)