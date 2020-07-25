The Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, Ikorodu, Lagos State, Oba Semiudeen Kasali, has called on Nigerians to unite in adherence to all safety protocols to stem the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lagos monarch made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during his fourth coronation anniversary on Saturday.

He noted that the people needed to be united in adhering to the laid down directives by the government and the health bodies to stem the spread of the virus.

The Igbogbo monarch urged people to continue observing physical distancing, practicing proper hygiene, abstaining from public gatherings and other preventive measures.

“The palace understands the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on businesses, and the way of life of people; that is why we are with them during this time of dire need.

“Together, we can defeat this pandemic and have things return to normalcy,” Oba Kasali said.

He said that the palace would continue to sensitise and create awareness about preventive measures that would reduce community transmission of the virus among citizens of his kingdom.

The monarch also appealed to religious bodies to continue praying for the defeat of the pandemic which had prevented believers from observing prayers in various places of worship.

“It is also of great importance that I acknowledge sacrifices made by religious leaders and their congregants that have been unable to worship since the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Also, our people have been unable to celebrate important traditional festivals due to the physical distance measure as stipulated by COVID-19 protocols. I enjoin them to keep praying for the world to overcome the challenges,” he said.

He congratulated Muslims as the Eid-el-Kabir celebration approaches and enjoined them to observe the Sallah in peace and harmony.

“They should reflect on the importance of the celebration and pray for the country and its leaders.

“It is also important that they should adhere strictly to whatever directive that may be issued by the government in this regard,” he said.

The monarch also commended frontline health workers for their commitment and dedication to duty which made it possible to effectively manage the pandemic in the state.

He urged the state government to improve the roads in his domain, stating that adequate infrastructure was necessary in ensuring a viable economy and to discourage rural-urban migration.

“I would also like to draw government’s attention to the issue of flooding threatening the lives of my people, as well as the delay in compensating people of Igbogbo whose houses were demolished to pave way for road construction.

“It is enough pain to lose one’s ancestral homes for the development of our kingdom. It is more disheartening to wait endlessly for compensation that is meant to resettle the heroes/heroines of this noble sacrifice,” the monarch said.

The traditional ruler expressed optimism that the community would continue to experience unparalleled development that would enhance its national competitiveness.

“We are a community surrounded by water, my long term goal is to see total transformation of the waterfront communities to what we have in the developed countries.

“I also look forward to the establishment of more industries in the community, so that we can create more employment opportunities for our youths and bring development to Igbogbo and Lagos,” he said.

The monarch expressed gratitude to Lagos State Government, his chiefs and other stakeholders for their support to Igbogbo community and appealed for their continued collaboration and support to deepen growth and development in the kingdom. (NAN)

July 25, 2020

