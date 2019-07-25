The Lagos State Government has warned contractors against non-compliance to the state’s guidelines on construction of houses.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Housing, Mr Wasiu Akewusola gave the warning on Thursday in Lagos.

Akewuola said the state now had zero tolerance for substandard construction, while on inspection of the ongoing Igando and Egan housing schemes project.

He also warned that any erring contractors would be penalised or blacklisted, as infractions and variations in qualities and measurements would compromise the structural integrity of buildings.

“The long term effect of compromising standards will affect the durability of the houses, which was against governments vision to to provide and hand over high quality and safe shelters that are habitable to end users.

“The government of Lagos State will not tolerate any contractor who cut corners to increase profit at the detriment of the people that live in the homes,” Akewuola said in a statement by Mrs Adeola Salako, Director, Public Affairs of the Ministry.

Akewusola also urged all government contractors in the construction sector to abide by the set standards or risk total demolition of structures and withholding of payments until corrections were made.

“Lagos State is known for high quality building construction and will not in any way give the citizenry anything short of that,’’ he said.

He also advised contractors to engage professionals in projects in order to deliver standard products.

“I enjoin you to employ only experts in the built sector in order to give a solid and durable structures at the end of the day”, Akewusola said.

He added that the state will upgrade its surveillance to ensure that all contractors comply with set standards and deliver projects on schedule.

He disclosed that the state will soon hand over the Igando Housing Scheme to allotees and complete other ongoing housing projects in line with the promise made by the governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (NAN)

