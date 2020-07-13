A Nasarawa legislator, Alhaji Ibrahim Muluku, on Monday, called on a construction firm to address the water channelisation problem in Nassarawa Eggon to avoid causing more damage to the neighboring Rugan Baki Iyaka Fulani community.

Muluku, representing Nasarawa Eggon East constituency, made the call on China Habour Engineering Company Limited, the contractor handling the dualization of Keffi- Lafia-Makurdi highway.

The lawmaker, who is the Chief Whip of the state House of Assembly, stated this while inspecting the damage caused to the Fulani community due to overflowing of water from the premises of the construction firm.

Muluku said he was at the community to see the level of damage done to the community and proffer solution to the problem.

“The people have complained that polluted water from the Chinese construction yard is causing more harm to them.

“So I am here to intervene and I will do my best as their representative to wipe away their tears,” he said.

After sympatising with the Fulani community on the unfortunate incident, Muluku assured that the matter would be reported to the appropriate authorities for prompt action, if the construction company eventually failed to do the needful.

He urged the community to exercise patience and keep supporting government policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Earlier, the Spokesman of the community, Ishaku Muhammad, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the lawmaker, urging him to sustain the tempo.

Muhammad said that the community had been suffering from lack of proper water channelisation, saying that this had led to destruction of houses, crops, animals and other property of the people.

The community’s spokesperson, who claimed that all their efforts to meet with the firm had proved abortive, appealed to the lawmaker to come to their rescue. (NAN)

– Jul. 13, 2020 @ 20:05 GMT

