Nasarawa State Government on Monday handed over a 160-bed capacity model hospital to the Federal University of Lafia to fast track development of the institution’s School of Medicine.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, while handing over the hospital to the university management in Lafia, said that his predecessor, Umaru Al-Makura, had pledged to donate the edifice to facilitate the establishment of the school of medicine.

He said: “This hospital is expected to serve as the teaching hospital for students of the university.

“This is in tandem with the determination of our administration to prioritise and strengthen the health care system of the state, considering the fact that the achievement of an industrialised state is contingent upon a healthy population.

“I need to reiterate that the state government will continue to support the university in the training of medical personnel who will handle the issue of healthcare delivery.

“it is obvious that there is a general shortage of human resource for the health sector in the country and particularly in Nasarawa State, hence the establishment of the Medical School by the Federal University will serve as a necessary encouragement to our teeming youths to take up the Medical vocation.”

He appealed to the management of the university to reserve at least 50 per cent of the medical school’s admissions to qualified indigenes in order to meet personnel needs of the state health institutions.

Earlier, Ahmed Yahaya, Commissioner for Health said that the construction of edifice was awarded at the cost of over N1.2 billion, adding that over N800 million had been spent on the project.

Responding, Prof. Sanusi Liman, Vice Chancellor of the university expressed gratitude to the state government for the donation and other support since the inception of the institution in 2011.

Liman announced that the university had begun the process of admitting students into Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Radiography, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Sciences (MLS), Anatomy, Physiology among others.

“I assure you that the indigenes of the state would get more than 50 per cent admission chances in medical sciences and other faculties,” the VC said. (NAN)

– July 27, 2020 @ 22:30 GMT |

