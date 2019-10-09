The Nasarawa State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has solicited the assistance of the state House of Assembly toward resuscitating the government printing press in ensuring effective dissemination of information in the state.

Mr Allahnana Attah, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, made the appeal on Wednesday when he led management of the ministry on an advocacy visit to the House Committee on Information in Lafia.

He said that the ministry was charged with the responsibility of publicising government activities, and to promote culture and tourism in the state.

The permanent secretary appealed for the resuscitation of the government printing press in order to protect government secrecy as well as to boost the revenue base of the government.

“We have different departments in the ministry such as the Information, Culture, Tourism and the Government Printing Press in order to achieve result.

“The Culture and Tourism departments is saddled with the responsibilities of promoting the cultural values as well as the tourist attractions of the state.

“The Government Printing Press if resuscitated will not only protect the government image and information of the government from leakage but will also boost the revenue base of the government,’’ he said.

The permanent secretary assured the committee members of their readiness for being up and doing in publicising government activities for the benefit of all.

Also speaking, Mr Yusuf Musa, the General Manager, Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS), said that the station has wider coverage while assuring of its determination of continuing to publicise government activities.

He also appealed to the government through the state legislature to assist the station with Outside Broadcast Van (OBV) for the benefit of all citizens of the state.

The general manager told the committee that the state government spent N2.1 billion to digitise the station.

Responding, Hon. Mohammed Omadefu (APC-Keana), the Chairman of the committee, expressed happiness with the briefing by the ministry.

“This committee is poised to give its needed support to the ministry in order to take the state to the next level of development.

“Count on our support, we will collaborate with you to make sure you succeed,’’ he said. (NAN)

-Oct 9, 2019 @17:10 GMT |

