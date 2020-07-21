NCC clamps down on vendors of pirated books in FCT

Some pirated literature seized by Nigerian Copyrights Commission(NCC) in Abuja
Some pirated literature seized by Nigerian Copyrights Commission(NCC) in Abuja

In line with its anti-piracy campaign, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) on Tuesday carried out a raid on sellers of pirated literature in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that enforcement officers of the commission, accompanied by men of the Nigeria Police Force, carried out the operations along major roads and outlets in the Territory.

Large copies of pirated foreign and local literature, including the Legendary ‘Things Fall Apart’ by Chinua Achebe, were among items seized from the vendors, while two suspects were arrested.

Other pirated  bestselling books seized during the operation included copies of Ola Rotimi’s masterpiece ‘The God’s are not  to blame’, ‘The Drummer Boy’ by Cyprian Ekwensi, as well as  pirated  works of  some contemporary authors.

NAN reports that the NCC is a Federal Government agency responsible for all copyright matters in Nigeria including the administration, regulation, enforcement and prosecution under the Copyright Act.

Mr Obi Ezeilo, NCC’s Director of Enforcement, said the raid was part of the nationwide intensified enforcement operations against pirated works launched by the  orgnanisation  to protect the nation’s creative  industry.

The Director, who was represented by Mr  Chukwuemeka Ngene, Assistant Chief Copyright Officer, noted that the  operation was made possible because  of effective  intelligence gathering mechanism of the commission.

“The commission under its current Director-General has scaled up its enforcement activities  to ensure that piracy   becomes unattractive for those that have seen it as a means of making quick money.

“As part of the NCC’s zero-tolerance stance against piracy in all its forms, we are working closely with the Nigeria Police.

“The commission is poised to ensure total sanity of the creative industry to ensure that right owners  enjoy the fruits of their hard labour,” he said.

According to him, those arrested would be made to face the wrath of the law in line with the enabling Acts of the board.

He, however, urged vendors of books, films and music materials to ensure that they deal directly with the original producers and right owners.(NAN)

