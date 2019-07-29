The Nigerian Defence Academy, (NDA) has organised a free medical outreach to residents of Dogon Fadama in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the NDA Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday.

He added that the Academy also donated two boreholes to the community during the outreach programme.

Abdullahi said the gesture was part of activities to mark the annual ‘Exercise Camp Highland’, the final training exercise for final year cadets of the Academy.

Wrappers and mosquito nets were also donated to the locals during the outreach.

The Commandant, Maj -Gen Adeniyi Oyebade, who was represented by the Deputy Commandant, AVM IS Kaita, said the intervention was part of civil military cooperation roles of the Academy.

“The military has the primary role of protecting the territorial integrity of the country, but beyond that, we also have community development roles to enhance civil military cooperation.

“This medical outreach is part of the “Exercise Camp Highland”.

“Our cadets are in the communities for their final field training exercise, and we thought the communities should feel our presence, not only in terms of security, but also by way of humanitarian services,” he said.

The Emir, Sarkin Sudan Kontagora Alhaji Saidu Namaska, represented by Col. YD Salka (rtd), who was the Special guest, commended NDA for holding the exercise in his domain, noting that it has deterred criminals from operating in the area.

Also, the Village Head of Dogon Fadama, Isah Shitu, said that the shortage of water, which has been one of their major challenges in the community was solved through the NDA intervention and thanked them for being friendly. (NAN)

_JULY 29, 2019 15:43 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)