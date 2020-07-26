Agwara Local Government Council in Niger on Sunday said that it had set aside N15 million for the rehabilitation of Gallah-Adahe-Mago roads to commence by October.

Alhaji Nura Garba, the Council Chairman made this known in Agwara during a courtesy visit to his office by the Gallah branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Garba said that the council was aware of the hardship faced by the people because of the deplorable condition of the road.

“The council has concluded arrangements to start rehabilitation of Galla-Adahe-Mago road measuring 30km to ease the suffering of our people,” he said.

He said that the rehabilitation work on the feeder road which was scheduled to begin in October would be completed by December.

The Council Chairman presented a cash donation of N250,000 to the members of the NURTW led by their branch chairman, Alhaji Shittu Gallah.

He urged them to use the money to make temporary repairs on some of the bad portions on the road before its total rehabilitation later in the year.

Garba said that the donation was to complement the efforts of the Union in Gallah, towards the repairs of the road.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to rehabilitate roads in the area owing to the socio-economic nature of the people who are predominantly farmers.

The Council Chairman however, solicited the support and cooperation of the people to enable him succeed.

Earlier, Gallah explained the deplorable condition of the road and how it has hindered free movement of goods and services among his members.

He thanked the Council Chairman for the donation and promised to utilise the fund appropriately.

The branch Chairman of NURTW also commended the Council Chairman for the rehabilitation of Roofia Agwara and Agwara -Gallah road which has helped in easing the suffering of transporters and commuters. (NAN)

