Nigeria of our dream achievable – group

Mr Blackson Bayewumi, Convener Nigeria Conversation, has said that the Nigeria of our dream is still possible if Nigerians in all spheres become patriotic.

Nigeria Conversation is a citizenship mainstreaming project designed to positively and constructively engage Nigerians.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday, Bayewumi said the Nigeria of our dream would be achievable but would require patriotic, sincere, collaborative and concerted actions of all state actors and stakeholders at ensuring genuine nation building.

The statement was to mark the 10th aniversary of the Nigeria Conversation.

The anniversary had as its theme: “Nigeria@60: 200 Million People: Better Days Ahead”

Bayewumi said that 10 years ago, the first Nigeria Conversation event was hosted in London on 27th July, 2010, adding that since then, the event had taken place in several cities across the world.

“As the nation prepares to celebrate her 60th independent anniversary, it is important for us as a nation to critically assess where we are coming from, where we are now, and where we are going as a nation.

“Also, we need to identify what can be done better in our nation, what we need to stop or change in the country and what are missing in the nation that we need to embrace,” he said.

The convener said that it would be possible to achieve the Nigeria of our dream.

He listed what should be the features to include justice, equity, equality and good leadership.

“It is a country where qualified and competent people are rightly elected to positions of authority, a nation where there are equal opportunities for people to realise their potential,” he said.

He added that in the Nigeria of our dream, people’s votes would count, their voices heard and opinions respected.

He also said that in the Nigeria of our dream, peace and unity would be embraced and all forms of discrimination eliminated.

According to him, in the country, production capacities would be optimally utilised, resources efficiently allocated, lives and prosperty maximally protected, and constant supply of power achieved at affordable prices.

“It is a nation where infrastructure are available, functional and sustainable; a nation that provides appropriate and qualitative education and where there is access to timely and efficient medical services.

`’It is a nation where the law is supreme and everybody is equal before the law, where offenders are punished according to the law of the land and innocent people are not suffering for offences they never committed. (NAN)

– July 27, 2020 @ 22:23 GMT |

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)