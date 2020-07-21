Mr Peter Gambo, Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Taraba, was on Tuesday laid to rest in Jalingo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gambo, who was serving his second tenure, died on July 15 at the state’s Specialist Hospital, Jalingo.

In his tribute at the funeral ceremony, the NLC National President, Comrade Ayuba Waba, described Gambo as a trustworthy man, who helped many in his immediate communities and beyond.

Waba called on leaders to emulate quality leadership exhibited by the late unionist.

He said that trust was lacking in many leaders, regretting that it had hindered.

“One of the things lacking in the world and even our country Nigeria is trust.

“People no longer trust one another, even people in authorities betray the trust that people have on them.

“The lesson we learnt from the late NLC chairman is that he was trustworthy, people trusted him,” Waba said.

According to Waba, in spite of the pain of his exit, Gambo should be celebrated because he left a legacy for members of the union and the entire Nigerian society.

“It is not about how long someone lived but how many persons he touched.

” If we all learn from his attributes, we will surely change our society,” he said. (NAN)

