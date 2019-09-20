The Manager News and Current Affairs, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Bauchi, Mrs Victoria Taduwokai, on Friday encouraged female journalists to report all the news beats and endeavour to write investigative reports, to give them the needed edge in the newsrooms.

She made the statement during a training organised by the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists(NAWOJ) in collaboration with the Norwegian Union of Journalists, held in Bauchi.

She said that female journalists should endeavour to report various areas of news reporting.

“Female journalists shy away from beats such as sports, security, judiciary and even investigative journalism.

“Strive hard and diversify your reportage, so that your impact will be felt in the newsroom,” she said.

She also advised female journalists to pay attention to the way they dress, to avoid all forms of harassment.

She explained that the men were dominating the newsroom, leaving women to some selected areas of reporting, adding that there was need for female journalists to be masters of all in journalism.(NAN)

-Sep 20, 2019 @18:19 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)