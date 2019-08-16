The Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has called on State Governments to develop tourism sites in their respective states to boost tourism.

Director General of the Corporation, Mr Folorunsho Coker told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that if tourism sites are developed, it would attract tourists and also generate revenue for the states.

Coker said that most of the tourism sites and festivals in the country have not gone through what it takes to make them commercially successful, hence the need for a brand identity.

He explained that tourism needed a process and a legal framework for its benefits to be realised similar to the banking, oil industry and telecommunications sectors.

According to him, there is need to create a brand name that gives an identity and a good produce and offer something good to tourist.

“This is because it is the brand name that goes into merchandising.

He said that the states must create brands when dealing with the tourism destinations in order to encourage prospective tourist as well as create an avenue to earn revenue

He emphasised that tourism sites and venues of cultural festivals should be equipped with minimum requirements and facilities.

Coker listed some of the facilities to include: emergency services, telephone services, parking space, relaxation spots and conveniences to make people feel comfortable.

Coker also said that tourism sites should have a simple procedure that are globally acceptable and known as seen in other countries such as where to stay as well as where to sit among others.

“There is a lot of packaging to be done in tourism sites like in every other events such as sports, if you buy your ticket to go and watch football, your sit number is allocated immediately.

“This should be replicated in order to make tourism sites attractive.

“If a shopping mall can have facilities such as toilet, seats and telephone signals among others, it is important for it to be replicated in tourism sites.

“We cannot just look at the waterfalls; there is need to create a viewing area.

“It must be maintained,” he said.

Coker said that there are opportunities for state governments to develop their tourism sites, adding that it was another avenue to boost its revenue generation.

He, however, reiterated commitment to partner with stakeholders in order to ensure tourism in Nigeria became a business as well as generate revenue. ( NAN)

_AUG 16, 2019 @15:47 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)