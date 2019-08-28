Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC ), has called on state governors yet to build permanent orientation camps for corps members in their states to emulate Jigawa.

Ibrahim made the appeal during his visit to General Yakubu Gowon NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Dutse on Wednesday.

He described the Jigawa NYSC camp as the best in the country and worthy of emulation by states that don’t have such camps.

“I am impressed with the facilities, the landscaping, the scenery and the location of the camp.

“I am also impressed with the number of hostels for both male and female corps members, the chalets of camp officials, the magnificent auditorium and the tasteful atmosphere.

“Since my tours of NYSC orientation camps across the country, Jigawa State camp appeared to be the best.

“If all NYSC camps were to be like that of Jigawa state, corps members would always regard the environment as a second home.

“I am not surprised at the orderly behaviour of the 2019 Batch `B’ Stream two corps members deployed to Jigawa state as the environment was conducive and friendly,’’ the director-general said.

Ibrahim enjoined the corps members to keep up the positive attitude in order to benefit from the orientation exercise.

Earlier, the State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad, told the director-general that 1,387 corps members, comprising 876 male and 511 female were registered with 320 officials.

Muhammad said the camp has the capacity to accommodate no fewer than 3,200 corps members and 300 officials.

Other facilities in the camp are sporting arena, pavilion and perimeter fence.

Highlight of the event was a cultural display by the NYSC cultural troupe. (NAN)

_AUG 28, 2019 @17:35 GMT |

