Osun has recorded one Coronavirus (COVID-19) death, bringing the number of deaths in connection with the virus in the state to eight.

Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the State’s Commissioner for Health, in a statement in Osogbo on Wednesday, said that the patient died as a result of an underlying ailment.

Isamotu also said that 37 fresh cases of the virus were recorded in the state.

He said four patients were discharged from the state’s treatment and isolation centre.

The Commissioner said with the new fresh cases, the number of confirmed cases in the state had risen to 318 with 172 active cases.

Isamotu said that 138 patients had been treated and discharged, while eight deaths had been recorded so far.

He appealed to residents of the State to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the state against the spread of the virus.

Similarly, Isamotu said Prof. Peter Olaitan, the acting Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Osogbo, had been named the new incident manager of COVID-19 Technical committee in the state. (NAN)

– Jul. 15, 2020 @ 23:08 GMT

