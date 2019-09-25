The Oyo State Government has released N180 million for the payment of gratuity for 2012 and 2013 retirees from the state’s civil service.

Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the Commissioner for Establishments and Training, said in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan that the money would cover the outstanding gratuity payment of the 2012 retirees.

Olaleye added that the gratuity would also include a part of the 2013 retirees.

”In its bid to bring succour to both working and retired citizens of Oyo State, the present administration in the state has distributed cheques for the payment of gratuity.

”This is to make life better for old and young people living in this pace-setter state,” Olaleye stated.

The commissioner further disclosed that the administration had increased the amount released monthly for the payment of gratuity in order to clear the backlog of arrears.

He advised beneficiaries to invest their money in viable businesses and be wary of fraudsters. (NAN)



