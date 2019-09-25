The Plateau Government says its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has greatly improved such that it now depends less on Federal allocation.

Mr Dashe Arlat, Chairman, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS), said this at a news briefing in Jos on Wednesday.

“We have successfully expanded our IGR profile to between 80 per cent and 90 per cent to the extent that the state annual budget is funded from it.

“This became a reality after we introduced some numbers of reforms in the tax sector.

“In fact, we are optimistic that beginning from next year, Plateau state will solely be depending on its internal revenue sources rather than monthly subvention and bail outs from the federal government,” Arlat said.

He gave example of the performance of the service in eight months in 2019, when the agency generated N11.8 billion, out of its annual budget of N18 billion.

He expressed delight that presently, 80 per cent of the expenditure was from internal sources, and that by next year it shall be 100 per cent internal revenue based.

The chairman called on all tax payers to remain committed to payment of their taxes to enable the government to play its part of providing the citizens with the desired social amenities and stimulate growth and development in the state.

On drivers’ particulars, the chairman warned motorists against moving around without valid particulars, especially drivers license.

According to him, beginning from Oct. 3, any driver caught driving without valid driver’s license shall be arrested and made to obtain one and pay a penalty before he or she would be allowed to go.

He called on all eligible drivers to do the needful before that date, to avoid any embarrassment from Revenue officials and other highway traffic agencies. (NAN)

