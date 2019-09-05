An Academic, Dr Olufunke Oshikomaya, on Thursday urged teachers to play their roles effectively in order to achieve academic excellence.

Oshikomaya, Lecture I, Department of Social Science Education, Faculty of Education, National Open University (NOUN), made the plea in Lagos on Thursday.

She spoke at the 4th English Language Teachers’ Association of Nigeria (ELTAN) Annual State Conference with the theme: “Achieving Excellence in English Language and Literature in English”.

Oshikomaya said that in achieving academic excellence in English Language and Literature-in-English, parents, teachers, schools, students and major stakeholders need to play their roles efficiently and effectively.

In a key note address, she said that English Language was both technical and methodical because there were rules guiding the subject.

Oshikomaya said that a teacher of English needs to have a basic knowledge of established method of its teaching together with appropriate degree of mastery.

According to her, he should be innovative and adaptive enough in selecting instructional content, strategies and materials most appropriate to his/her peculiar needs.

Oshikomaya said that Lesson Plan (LP) was crucial in the teaching process and it gives the teacher an effective pathway in the teaching process and stages of learning.

She said that with LP the teacher becomes efficient in time management, because he has planned out in advance what items to be taught and within what period of time.

Oshikomaya said that the goal of the conference was to equip teachers with development and to share up to date methods in English language instruction.

She said that for students to achieve academic excellence, the students themselves need to play their parts, but teachers’ meaningful role should not be underestimated.

Declaring the conference open, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, said that theme of the conference reflects clear distinct and subtle difference.

Adelaja, represented by Mrs Taiwo Hastrup, a Director, said it was comprehensive that English Language and Literature in English were of two different notions.

She said that although in some cases, they were falsely interchangeably, while English Literature was written in English Language and reflects the English Culture, Literature in English was written in other languages.

She reiterated that stakeholders must renew their commitment to the provision of qualitative education through efforts such as conference because they could not afford to leave education system in disarray.

Adelaja said the result to this was to urgently identify and set our priorities right on how education should be managed.

Earlier, Mr Charles Adeniyi, ELTAN President, said that there must be constant review and evaluation of progress to ensure that the strategies were working through curriculum design.

Adeniyi said that strong desires had informed the sustainability of the yearly conference to continue to explore areas of improvement among teachers.

He said that society had entrusted teachers with a noble task to educate children so that they would have the best possible grasp of English Language.

The association president said that success would depend on teachers’ determination and collective efforts, urging stakeholders to play their parts conscientiously. (NAN)

– Sept. 5, 2019 @20:15 GMT

