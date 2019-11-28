The Chairman, Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) in the 19 Northern States and the FCT, Bishop Raphael Nwankwo, has lauded the Kwara Government for its efforts in developing the State.

Nwankwo, who led members of the women and children wing of the organisation on a courtesy visit to the state deputy governor, Mr Kayode Alabi in Ilorin, said the Gov. Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq led administration had touched the lives of the people positively.

The cleric also praised the government for paying greater attention to the environment, especially the neatness of the city.

He stated that the Christian body would continue to pray for the state government in its desire to take the state to the next level.

Nwankwo noted that the body had been in the forefront of alleviating poverty, security and education for the people, especially women and children in the insurgents prone states.

Also, the chairperson of the wing of the wing, Mother in Israel, Franca Olaniyan, said the women were in the state for its annual convention, adding that they would use the gathering to pray for the nation particularly against insurgency, rape and terrorism.

Afolayan, who lauded the peaceful atmosphere in the state, stated that the organisation had trained women in skill acquisition and would be empowered at the convention.

In his response, the state deputy Governor, thanked the organisation for picking the state as the host of its convention and called for prayers from religious bodies.

Alabi also called for the support and cooperation of the people to succeed in office, even as he pledged that the government would develop the state to an enviable height. (NAN)

