Veronique Tabai, President-elect, Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Government Reserved Area (GRA), has expressed joy with the success of the club’s free Hepatitis screening.

Tabai expressed joy on Wednesday while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Model Primary Health Center, Rumuodumanya, venue of the exercise.

She said that the massive turnout of people for the exercise was a source of encouragement to the club.

“The exercise is going on well, those who turned out positive are happy to find out that help is available, as a club, we are really impressed, she said.

She said the club’s target was to reach out to no fewer than 500 persons, saying, “So far, we have screened more than 400 persons.”

According to Tabai, the GRA club is working with the Rotary Action Group for Hepatitis Eradication.

“There is a Rotary Action Group which actually focuses on hepatitis eradication, and we are working with them to carry out the free screening.

“The screening takes a few minutes, and at least people can know if they have hepatitis B or C, and then we take it from there.

“We are providing vaccines for the negative cases and advise them to take the vaccines; and for the positive cases, we refer them for treatment,” she said. (NAN)

_AUG 28, 2019 @18:28 GMT |

