Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday inaugurated 1,000-seat capacity secretariat in the state.

Secondus, while inaugurating the new state secretariat in Uyo, commended the leadership role of Gov. Udom Emmanuel in the state.

He attributed the completion of the new state secretariat to the efforts of the governor, saying that the newly built state secretariat was competing with the national secretariat.

“This secretariat is competing with the national secretariat, this shows the manifestation of your leadership.

“When you show leadership by example and your followers show faith in their leaders that means the leader has done well.

“I can see you are a leader that has shown leadership and your followers are following you with curiosity and they have seen the works you have shown in Akwa Ibom,” Secondus said.

The national chairman of the party said the PDP had the best governors in the country as their achievements was a confirmation of their leadership prowess.

He emphasised that Nigeria should build institutions, saying the country needs to groom young people that would become leaders to take over the leadership.

“PDP is becoming stronger and stronger every day, we have recovered ourselves.

“Anyone from any part of the country can aspire to become anything and realise their dreams in PDP.

“Akwa Ibom is a state where every other state should follow,” he stated.

Gov. Emmanuel said that party members were looking up to PDP at the national level to take over governance of the country, noted that the party was still waxing strong.

“PDP can only get stronger. It would have been unfair if PDP did not put up something like this in Akwa Ibom because this is the only party that has propelled the state,” the governor said.

He explained that the secretariat was completed with 100 per cent direct labour, adding that the outgone state PDP chairman, Mr Paul Ekpo, had achieved his purpose through the completion of the secretariat.

Emmanuel said it would have been unfair if the PDP did not have the secretariat in the state since it had been the only party that had moved the state forward.

The governor explained that the Akan Offot-Aka Etinan road with side drains was constructed to create access into the secretariat, observing that the people were looking to the national to deliver Nigeria back to PDP.

In his remarks, the outgone chairman, Ekpo, commended the governor for mobilising financial support for the completion of the state secretariat.

“The governor had promised that I will present this edifice for inauguration as chairman of the party and today here we are; at a great cost to his personal finance, energy and time,” the chairman said.(NAN)

– August 1, 2020 @ 22:47 GMT |

