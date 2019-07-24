The Nasarawa State Government says it will construct an 18km road to open up the Farin Ruwa waterfalls to tourists.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule said this while addressing national officials of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) led by its National President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, who paid him a courtesy call at the Government House in Lafia on Wednesday.

Sule said his administration had just obtained quotations for the job and would award the contract in order to open up the area for tourism, showcase the abundant natural endowments of the state and boost internally generated revenue.

On the significance of the film industry to national development, the governor noted that throughout the developed world, the film industry had always been a partner to government, especially in countries that had challenges and crisis such as Nigeria.

“I had the opportunity to see Niagara Falls and in Nasarawa State, if you go to a place called Farin Ruwa, you will think you’re actually at Niagara Falls.

“A lot of people don’t know something like that exists,” Sule said.

The governor urged the AGN to take advantage of the tourism potentials of Farin Ruwa to establish a film village in the area.

He pledged to approach wealthy philanthropists like Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Chief Tony Elumelu, among others, to facilitate setting up a film village at Farin Ruwa.

Sule also promised to partner with the guild towards educating the people on the activities of government.

Earlier, the national president of AGN said they were in the state to identify with the governor’s transformational agenda, especially youths empowerment, which would make the state strong and prosperous.

Rollas sought partnership of the state government on the use of films to showcase activities of government, while urging the governor to create enabling environment for the guild to carry out its activities in the state.

He said the guild was poised to discover and empower teeming youths of the state who were interested in the entertainment industry.

The AGN national president was accompanied on the visit by renowned Nollywood and Kannywood actors, including Alhaji Sani Danja; Blessing Audu; Nasarawa state Chairman of the AGN, Dr Alex Osifo; Chief Zeburdaya, and Keppi Ekpenyong Bassey. (NAN)

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)