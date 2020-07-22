Members of Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), in Imo on Wednesday demanded an end to the ongoing court actions to sack Gov. Hope Uzodimma.

Chief Frank Ebere-Njoku, Deputy National Coordinator of the group, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja.

Ebere-Njoku decried the calls for the removal of elected governors in the state through court orders which he said had brought economic and political instability upon the state.

“The immediate past PDP government of Emeka Ihedioha could not complete his projects, policies and programmes before he was sacked by the court leaving unpaid pensions and salaries behind.

“Uzodinma on assumption of office introduced new cabinet members and policies without continuing from where his predecessor stopped.

“Such change of batons or irregularities in governance is adversely affecting Imo people especially workers and pensioners,” he said.

The ILDC Deputy Coordinator appealed to leaders of thought in the state to rally round to prevent a reoccurrence of governor’s vacation of office to avert further hardship on the people.

He called for a concerted efforts of both the federal government and lovers of democracy to help save democracy in Imo by ensuring that the matter was withdrawn from court.

According to him, if our leaders of thought cannot do anything to settle this out of court, we will instead prefer a fresh election by INEC where we will have a say than court order.

He explained that the position was taken after a wider consultation with Imo people aimed at charting the way forward for the state.

Ebere-Njoku, who reiterated the call for stability, described as abuse of judicial process the call for the removal of elected governors in the state by courts.

“The ILDC is calling on all Imo people both home and abroad to join this campaign for stable governance and enough of the abuse of judicial system.”

NAN reports that Mr Kingdom Okere of the Reformed and Advanced Party (RAP), is currently asking the court to sack Gov. Uzodimma for occupying the position illegally.

Okoye had alleged that he was not the legal flagbearer of APC in the 2019 gubernatorial elections. (NAN)

-Jul, 22. 2020 @ 20:57 GMT |

