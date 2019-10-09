“ Individuals in the community should reduce the amount of waste while companies should take action to make changes in the type of materials being used for their production,” Oladidupo said.

The theme of the Inaugural Lecture was: “Goodie Bag of Health Problems: Health Educator the Town Crier”.

Oladidupo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the 71st Inaugural Lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo on Wednesday.

A Health Education Expert, Prof. Basirat Oladipupo, has urged manufacturing companies to utilise environment-friendly materials in their production for the safe disposal of solid wastes.

She said that the primary goal of solid waste management was to reduce and eliminate adverse impacts of waste materials on human health and environment.

According to her, solid waste can create significant health and very unpleasant living if not disposed of safely and appropriately.

“If not correctly disposed of, solid waste may be breeding sites for insect vectors, pest, snakes and vermin that increase the likelihood of disease transmission.