A Health Education Expert, Prof. Basirat Oladipupo, has urged manufacturing companies to utilise environment-friendly materials in their production for the safe disposal of solid wastes.
Oladidupo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the 71st Inaugural Lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo on Wednesday.
The theme of the Inaugural Lecture was: “Goodie Bag of Health Problems: Health Educator the Town Crier”.
“Individuals in the community should reduce the amount of waste while companies should take action to make changes in the type of materials being used for their production,” Oladidupo said.
She said that the primary goal of solid waste management was to reduce and eliminate adverse impacts of waste materials on human health and environment.
According to her, solid waste can create significant health and very unpleasant living if not disposed of safely and appropriately.
“If not correctly disposed of, solid waste may be breeding sites for insect vectors, pest, snakes and vermin that increase the likelihood of disease transmission.
“Among the environmental effects of solid wastes were accidental fire outbreak, atmospheric pollution and emission of offensive odour.
“Others include attraction of rodents and flied infestation, traffic accident, flooding and blockage of drains,” Oladipupo said.(NAN)
-Oct 9, 2019 @17:14 GMT |
