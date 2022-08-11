Gennex seeks solution to tech challenges￼

WORKS and Housing Minister Mr. Babatunde Zainab Ahmed, his Finance Minister counterpart, among other dignitaries, are expected to grace the yearly Gennex technologies scheduled to hold in Lagos on Tuesday.

The Managing Director, Gennex Technologies, Mr. Patrick Ilo, said the expectation is that by bringing the entire ecosystem together to highlight issues and solutions to the sector, they will have workable plans of action going forward adding that they are optimistic they will be able to place on the table, policy actors, critical insights and agenda that would galvanise the development of the entire renewable energy industry.

Also, Executive Director, Gennex, Mr. Tunji Tayo, said the firm has blazed the trail by coming up with innovative approaches to tackling problems in the sector.

“We have blazed the trail by coming up with innovative approaches to tackling this problem, but the situation in the entire industry is not helped by the proliferation of inexperienced and unqualified “solar installers who advise commercial, industrial, and even residential customers on solutions design and sizing, and choice of inputs. Secondly, the industry is still grappling with the challenge of sub-standard inputs and components, which has the capacity to erode the confidence of customers in their journey to transition to renewable energy. The final challenge the industry is grappling with is how to ensure that commercial and Industrial customers, as well as other end users, have access to innovative financial packages to assist them in the uptake of solar solutions.

“These issues are germane to the development of the entire solar and renewable energy industry in Nigeria. We cannot play the ostrich and pretend they do not matter or affect the development of the sector. ‘’

-The Nation

